TAYLOR Swift is reportedly house hunting in Mallorca after visiting the area earlier this year.

According to the Sun, who did not cite a source, the pop star has begun looking for a property after visiting Mallorca for a wedding.

She flew to the area in September for the nuptials of Hollywood actress, Joey King.

The Bullet Train star tied the knot at La Fortalesa in Puerto Pollensa.

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer is reportedly also searching on the Barcelona coast and other Balearic Islands.

According to reports, the megastar is drawn to the area’s ‘laid back lifestyle’ and ‘scenic landscapes’.

The 34-year-old already owns multiple properties in London, New York, Tennessee and Los Angeles.

Mallorca has many celebrity residents, including Annie Lennox, Rafal Nadal, Sir Richard Branson and more.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones also have home there.

Their sprawling Villa S’Estaca, on the outskirts of Valldemossa, boasts 10 bedrooms, five self-contained apartments, a loft, and two beautiful cottages.

