TAYLOR Swift and Kings of Leon are among a long line-up of artists taking to the Mad Cool Festival stage in Madrid this summer.

Other headliners include Billie Eilish, Khalid, The Killers, Twenty One Pilots Anderson .Paak and Pixies.

The gig will be hosted from July 8-11 at Espacio Mad Cool, next to the Alfredo Di Stefano football stadium.

VARIETY: Pixies among a wide range of artists performing

Other British acts include Indie rock band Wolf Alice from London, former Pulp and Longpigs guitarist Richard Hawley, soul singer Tom Misch, Tom Grennan, Charli XCX, Foals, Alt-J, The Struts and Jamie Cullum.

In addition, there will also be some famous Latin acts performing: girlband Hinds who are huge in the UK and American singer Kali Uchis.

The festival was first launched in 2016 with music legends like The Who and Neil Young performing and is already one of the biggest gigs in Europe, last year attracting more than 186,000 music fans.

The acts are drawn from a wide mix of music genres such as rock, indie, pop, hip hop and underground electronic music, catering for different types of audiences.

Four day tickets have already sold out, but three day tickets are still available.