MADRID has been selected as the location of Taylor Swift’s one and only concert in Spain, where she will perform at Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.

The American singer-songwriter, known for her versatile musicality, songwriting prowess and business acuity will perform at the new Santiago Bernabeu on May 30, 2024.

This is the first major event announcement and concert announcement in connection to the new Madrid stadium.

The stadium has been remodelled as a multipurpose ground, in order to host basketball, tennis and NFL games, as well as concerts.

With concerts in mind, a rigorous acoustic-study was done and technology was installed to prepare for major international concerts and will host the only Taylor Swift concert in Spain as part of the “European Eras Tour” next spring.

Swift, who has sold out every stadium in the US nearly 3x over, always delivers an outstanding performance, from great dancing, to beautiful vocals.

Tickets for all dates in the tour will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, with high demand anticipated.

