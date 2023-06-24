3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa with pool - € 749,000

Santa Ponsa, Majorca 3 beds 3 baths € 749,000

Beautiful apartment with a garden in a luxury residence in Nova Santa Ponsa Exceptional offer! Newly renovated ground floor apartment in Ses Penyes Rotges Gols residential complex in Nova Santa Ponsa. A huge private garden of 140 square meters awaits you. Refurbishment was carried out in 2023. The complex has 2 swimming pools (one outdoor and one heated). The plot area is 140 square meters. The total area of the apartment is 158 square meters. The apartment includes 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 of which are en suite, and 1 guest toilet. The style of the apartment is modern and the… See full property details