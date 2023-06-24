VALENCIA’S new Partido Popular mayor Maria Jose Catala has announced that street and green area cleaning is being doubled in the city.

One of Maria Catala’s pledges in her successful election campaign was to improve the way the city looked.

Now all streets plus garden and park areas under 5,000 m2 will be swept every 10 days as opposed to 21 days.

“In this way, the city will be swept three times a month as opposed to one and a bit,” the mayor said.

“It is a necessity to clean up the image of Valencia,” she added.

An extra budget line of €140,000 per month has been introduced to implement the changes.

The plan includes extending street sweeping from just in the morning to the afternoon and doubling the collection of furniture and other items left on the street.

The budget increase will also pay for extra staff and collection teams.

The use of water pressurised equipment will be increased to clean pavements and remove graffiti in addition to cleaning urban waste dumpsters.

The Partido Popular has long criticised the cleanliness of the city after major events like the Fallas and the San Juan celebrations which took place on Friday night.

The council deployed 14% more workers compared to a year ago to deal with the San Juan clear up following the beach festivities.