Pride 2024 in Spain: When and where are the biggest LGBT+ celebrations in the country this year?

ORIGINATING in the wake of the famous 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City — which kickstarted the gay rights movement in the US — LGBT Pride has become an international phenomenon, with celebrations around the world promoting the dignity, visibility, and equality of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

Here are some of the biggest celebrations in Spain in 2024.

Madrid

Pride in the Spanish capital is an experience like no other.

Lasting from Friday, June 28 until Sunday, July 7, Madrid’s vibrant culture and tolerant atmosphere creates the perfect environment for a celebration of diversity.

Organised by the National Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Transexuals and Bisexuals the climax of the celebration is the parade on Saturday, July 6, which goes along the historic Paseo del Prado and has in the past attracted truly massive crowds, drawing some 700,000 in 2023.

Afterwards, be sure to make your way to one of the numerous gay bars and discotecas in Chueca to dance the night away.

Pride events are fun, but the point is to draw attention to the struggle for equality and LGBT rights.

Barcelona

Nor does the Catalan capital hold back when it comes to celebrating diversity and demanding equality for all.

While organisers of this year’s event have yet to officially announce a date, the festivities usually take place during the weekend closest to June 30, and include demonstrations, parades, concerts, and more.

Each year’s celebration has a theme, honouring a specific subgroup within the LGBT community.

Last year’s pride, for example, put a special focus on elderly LGBT, as a way to “thank them for all the ways they’ve opened up to the generations that have come after them.”

Sitges

Just south of Barcelona on the Mediterranean Sea lies the town of Sitges, internationally known for its loud and colourful pride parades, making it one of Europe’s top gay cities.

From June 5 to 9, the town will construct its annual “Pride Village” on the beach, where visitors can enjoy a party atmosphere and more than 80 artists performing with a state of the art sound and lighting system.

The festivities culminate on June 9 with the parade, which begins at 5pm, although floats start arriving much earlier.

Afterwards, the party continues with a Gay Tea Dance in the Pride Village.

Malaga (Torremolinos)

Pride at the Malaga beach town has picked up hype in the years since its beginning in 2015, having recently been declared an official “Event of Tourist Interest” by the Junta, and recently announcing candidacy for the international 2027 Europride celebration.

This year’s party takes place from May 30 to June 2 in the area around the town’s Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre.

While the event will feature a number of concerts — from artists including Chanel, Varry Brava, and Nebulossa — like other pride celebrations, organisers have emphasised that the purpose of the celebration is to “promote the elimination of gender stereotypes and true equality between men and women.”

Sevilla

The Andalucian capital hosts a pride party that welcomes all Andalucians to celebrate diversity and fight homophobia in the community’s rural regions.

While festivities begin on Thursday, June 27 and last through the weekend, the principal parade takes place on June 29 at 8pm, beginning at the Sevilla Provincial Council Building and concluding in Plaza de España.

From there the party begins, with concerts, DJs, and dancing in the plaza until the early morning.

Notable events include the famous La Lirio pop-up party, a travelling fiesta company that hosts warehouse techno raves on the night of the parade.

Gran Canaria

In Gran Canaria, pride festivities begin early, with the 23rd annual Maspalomas Pride festival taking place from the May 2 to 12.

Organised by the Freedom LGBT Association, the festival is held in the picturesque resort town of Maspalomas, known for its stunning natural beauty and the adjacent Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve.

Last year’s event topped 200,000 people.

Centred around the town’s Dario Jaen Diversity Square, this year’s festivities will include concerts from a global cast of singers and DJs, as well as a parade with more than 25 floats on Saturday, May 11.

Mallorca

Visitors to Mallorca’s capital of Palma on Friday, June 28, will find the city’s colourful pride parade, which last year saw some 4,000 people in the streets.

This year’s parade, organised by Ben Amics — a nonprofit LGBTI advocacy group in the Balearic Islands — will begin at 18:00 on Paseo del Born and conclude at Parc de les Estacions.

The party will continue for much longer, however, with concerts and demonstrations expected along the route until well after the parade concludes.

Past Pride parties in the Mallorcan capital have included performance by the Mallorca Gay Men’s Chorus, and the annual crowning of Mr. Gay Mallorca.

Ibiza

Just across the water in Ibiza, pride festivities will begin a bit sooner, lasting from June 7 to 15.

Ibiza Pride turns 10 years old this year, which means nine days full of DJs, drag shows, acrobatics, dance classes, musicals, and a presentation and discussion about sexual health and diversity among leading Spanish sexologists on the 11th.

The great parade will take place on the 15th, culminating in a massive concert at the Puerto de Ibiza.

A full schedule of Ibiza’s 2024 Pride festivities can be found here.

