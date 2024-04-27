27 Apr, 2024 @ 13:26
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Vilamarin – € 265,000

Townhouse

Vilamarín, Orense

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 265,000

Cosy country house in Galicia, in the village of Tamallancos, 10 km from the town of Ourense. The house is your perfect home – you can also rent it out via Airbnb while using it for holidays. The house is part of a small village, i.e. 3 houses built next to each other. It was built like this in Galicia 300 years ago. It has been completely renovated in recent years. The house is heated with wood by a chimney in which a pump is installed. Electricity, water and the roof have also been completely renovated. The house is built of metre-thick granite stones. The plot is 1800 m2 in size. The… See full property details

