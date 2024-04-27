Russian tennis star Maria Timofeeva, 20, warns people visiting Spain to ‘be aware’ after top 100 player is robbed of €10,000 during the Madrid Open

A RUSSIAN tennis player has sounded the alarm after being robbed of €10,000 while playing at the Madrid Open.

Maria Timofeeva, 20, took to Instagram to tell her followers how her bank account had somehow been cloned and used to spend thousands of euros around the capital city.

She claimed it is the second time she has been robbed in the city after being targeted just six months ago.

The tennis star, who is ranked 99th in the world, said : “Hello everyone it’s Maria Timofeeva. And here I am back in Spain six months later and I’ve been robbed again here.

“So, I would like to share my story and could really use some advice from people who might have been in a similar situation before or how it could happen.

“So apparently in the past few days [while] I’m here in Madrid someone has been spending money from my bank account and spent nearly a little more than €10,000.

“I’m freaking out because I don’t know how it could happen because physically my card was with me most of the time – except for one episode when I left it in my room while the room was being cleaned by the maids of the hotel I’m staying in.”

She said that all the purchases on her account were made in Madrid.

Maria told people to ‘be aware’ when travelling to Madrid (CREDIT: Instagram)

She continued: “Normally for the online purchase you need a confirmation code which is normally coming to my phone which didn’t happen.

“Yeah, I don’t know, the circumstances are crazy and I don’t know how it could happen so please share something and be aware of people in Spain and these situations because it’s happening every f*****g time I come here and this is getting out of control. So yeah, thanks I guess.”