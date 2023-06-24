THE Costa del Sol is famed for its great weather and stunning views, sandy beaches and sophisticated beach clubs in exclusive locations.

During the summer season thousands of people go to these chic clubs in order to chill-out and have a good time.

Each beach club has its own identity and focus, some are designed for long summer nights where you can enjoy the gentle Mediterranean sea breeze and savour cocktails under the moonlight, while others are more daylight clubs that offer the perfect combination of sun, sea, cocktails, good food and a great atmosphere among friends.

Beach clubs are the essence of summer fun on the Costa del Sol and here’s The Olive Press’ list of some of the best beach clubs in the area.

Nikki Beach Marbella – Restaurant & Beach club: A place to cool down in style located on one of the best white-sand beaches in Spain. The beach club, which first opened in 2003, is considered one of the world’s most sophisticated beach club and sits alongside Don Carlos Leisure Resort & Spa. The venue offers a unique combination of music, entertainment, gastronomy, fashion, cinema and art.

Florida Mijas Beach (La Cala de Mijas): Located in Cala de Mijas, just 25 km from Malaga, this beach club is the perfect enclave for limitless sun, sand, and fun with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Max Beach (Mijas): A hidden gem in the heart of Mijas Costa which offers an authentic boho vibe and laid back atmosphere, all in harmony with the natural environment making it the perfect setting to relax with a bubbly mindful cocktail.

La Cabane (Marbella): This is a contemporary beach club in Marbella which boasts a luxurious and stylish décor, comfortable sun loungers, stylish cabanas, and a stunning infinity pool.

