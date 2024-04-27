Atlantic storm brings rain and thunder across Spain and the Costa del Sol – but things will warm up next week

THE heavens have opened above Spain this morning as an Atlantic storm passes over the country.

According to weather agency AEMET, conditions will remain unstable throughout the day.

Most of the rainfall will be seen in the Pyrenees, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon and central areas.

Rain has also been falling across Andalucia this morning, including on the Costa del Sol – alongside flashes of thunder.

However things are expected to dry up by 12pm and beging brightening up by mid-afternoon.

The skies will remain cloudy across the rest of the country for most of Saturday.

On the Costa del Sol, temperatures are unlikely to exceed 22C, with the mercury dropping to as low as 15C in some areas.

On Sunday, the storm will move towards the British Isles, although the unstable weather will continue in the far west of Spain and in the east, including Catalunya and the Balearic Islands, bringing scattered showers, storms and potentially hail.

According to AEMET, the instability could continue into next week, with more rainfall expected on Monday – including in Malaga.

Things will begin to warm up by Thursday, with highs reaching 24C along the Costa del Sol next weekend.