Toddler is injured during jet ski ride with his father on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A TODDLER has been injured on the Costa del Sol after a jet ski ride with his father.

The three-year-old boy suffered hypothermia after the jet ski overturned in Los Boliches, Fuengirola.

Emergency services and lifeguards rescued and revived the boy, who was unconscious.

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 11.

Jet skis have been involved in a number of accidents on the Costa del Sol.

Photo by Steve Donoghue on Unsplash

It comes after a French man died in a jet ski accident in Fuengirola last August.

The 32-year-old was driving the jet ski when the vehicle hit a wave, causing his head to hit the handlebars.

It is believed he died as a result of the head injury, before falling into the water.

He was also carrying a passenger, who was unharmed.

It was the second fatal incident involving a jet ski on the Costa del Sol last summer.

In another, a 32-year-old mother of two died in El Palo after suffering a blow to the head when she attempted to retrieve her hat from the water.

She remained floating, unconscious, until her friends brought her to shore.

Unfortunately, it was too late and the woman died.

