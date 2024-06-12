12 Jun, 2024 @ 14:50
12 Jun, 2024 @ 14:32
‘We won’t stop!’: Anti-tourism protesters plan fresh demonstrations across the Balearic Islands

PROTESTORS have called another demonstration against mass tourism and it’s set to bet previous records.

It is due to take place on July 21 and will involve all four of the Balearic Islands. 

The Menys Turisme, Mes Vida (less tourism, more life) group is behind the protest. 

The group have held multiple protests throughout the last year.
It is set to break Palma’s previous historic march, which saw over 10,000 people take to the streets on May 25. 

Now, those who took part in May’s action will be joined by unions and tourism workers. 

The demonstration will focus on the Balearic Islands current housing crisis. 

Margalida Ramis, one of the leaders of the protest group stated they will not stop until tourism is reduced on the islands. 

According to the environmentalist, they have a ‘constant trickle of actions’ planned at least until the end of summer. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

