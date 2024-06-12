‘We won’t stop!’: Anti-tourism protesters plan fresh demonstrations across the Balearic Islands

PROTESTORS have called another demonstration against mass tourism and it’s set to bet previous records.

It is due to take place on July 21 and will involve all four of the Balearic Islands.

The Menys Turisme, Mes Vida (less tourism, more life) group is behind the protest.

READ MORE: ‘Historic’ anti-tourism march in Mallorca: 10,000 locals take to the streets demanding change to ‘destructive’ industry

The group have held multiple protests throughout the last year.

Photo: @menysturismemesvida/X

It is set to break Palma’s previous historic march, which saw over 10,000 people take to the streets on May 25.

Now, those who took part in May’s action will be joined by unions and tourism workers.

READ MORE: Agitated Brit threatens to stab taxi driver and then gets locked in on a Mallorca bus before police arrest him

The demonstration will focus on the Balearic Islands current housing crisis.

Margalida Ramis, one of the leaders of the protest group stated they will not stop until tourism is reduced on the islands.

According to the environmentalist, they have a ‘constant trickle of actions’ planned at least until the end of summer.

READ MORE: Drunk German tourist destroys €350k digger after breaking into a quarry to take it for a drive on Spain’s Mallorca