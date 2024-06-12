Weather alert for Spain: Hail, rain and storms to hit the Costa Blanca

THE unseasonal rain storms that have lashed the Balearics and sunk Palma Airport are set to continue battering Alicante and the Costa Blanca.

Alicante province should prepare to batten down the hatches as the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow alert that will remain in effect for the entire day of Wednesday.

It is forecast that 20mm of rain could fall in just one hour in inland areas and hail could also batter the province.

Alicante City can expect showers and sun this afternoon but heavy rains may arrive by 7pm.

Los 12.4 litros caidos esta tarde supone el dia mas lluvioso en Alicante desde el 15 de septiembre del año pasado@ecazatormentas @AEMET_CValencia @climatologia_ua pic.twitter.com/Q131IGOv1M — Luis (@SOYHERCULANO) June 11, 2024

Cooler temperatures will also accompany the rains.

Although yesterday’s rain was short-lived and light, it was the heaviest rainfall in Alicante in nine months. In just one hour and twenty minutes, 124mm were recorded.

Further abroad from Alicante, Benidorm can expect overcast skies with rain throughout the morning, clearing up at noon and possibly returning around 5pm. The rain is expected to be light.

Elche should see cloudy skies with a chance of rain at noon, followed by 12mm of rain at 7pm.

Elda will also have overcast skies with strong storms expected in the afternoon, dropping between 4mm and 5mm between 6pm and 7pm.

Torrevieja should enjoy sunny skies with some high clouds until 7pm, when rain is expected to arrive.