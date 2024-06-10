Fresh weather warnings for Spain: Several regions are placed on alert for rain and storms

JUST as summer is finally getting into full swing, another stormfront comes along to leather parts of Spain.

The Spanish weather agency Aemet has issued weather warnings for several communities as an Atlantic trough brings rain and storms to the country.

A rare orange alert has been activated for the Valencian Community, where rains and storms could see as much as 40mm lash the popular expat haven in just one hour.

Showers and storms are also expected to affect Extremadura, the Community of Madrid, much of Castilla La Mancha, the Sistema Ibérico, the interior of the Valencian Community, the southeastern mountains, the inland of Catalonia, and the Pyrenees.

READ MORE: Revealed: The huge rodent spotted roaming irrigation canals on Spain’s Costa Blanca

? ¿Qué se espera esta semana?

En temperaturas, se espera un ambiente fresco hasta el miércoles, con temperaturas más propias de abril.

A partir del jueves y el resto de la semana las temperaturas alcanzarán valores propios de la época. pic.twitter.com/5YATYDlbEh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 10, 2024

By Wednesday, rain will affect the interior of Catalonia, the southeast, the Levant region, and the Balearic Islands.

In Andalucia, the province of Cordoba is on yellow alert for rains of 15mm per hour, while Granada and Malaga face warnings for coastal winds.

In Girona and the region of Murcia, alerts are also in place for rains of 20mm per hour, with the potential for local storms exceeding 30mm per hour.

The showers and storms are expected to continue until at least Wednesday, with sunny temperatures also set to drop.

However, the storms are expected to die down towards the end of the week. On the southern side of the country, the weather will be drier and sunnier.

READ MORE: Weather alert for southern Spain: AEMET warns strong winds will bring three-metre waves tomorrow – these are the affected areas

El tiempo en España la próxima semana: las tormentas obligarán a la AEMET a activar muchos avisos ?? y hará un fresco raro, avisa @DuncanWingen. ? https://t.co/dld0KeNFz8



Este mapa de precipitaciones ? tampoco se suele ver en estas fechas. pic.twitter.com/onYo7U56ej — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 9, 2024

The rains are just the latest deliverance from a crippling drought that was afflicting much of Spain’s southern regions and Catalunya, who’s reservoirs have made a vital comeback.

Reservoirs that were standing at a terrifying 14% capacity in March are now at 29% in Girona province and 35% in Barcelona just three months later.

Andalucia’s reservoirs have also staged their own fight back, now holding a reasonably healthy 42%.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal across most of Spain for much of the week.

In the first half of the week, highs will reach a pleasant 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the central area, the Tajo, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir valleys, and the Mediterranean area.