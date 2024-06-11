Drunk German tourist destroys €350k digger after breaking into a quarry to take it for a drive on Spain’s Mallorca

A DRUNK German tourist stole a €350,000 digger from a Playa de Palma quarry and overturned it- with the unit written off as unrepairable.

The incident happened on Sunday on the Cami Porciuncula.

A near-by resident contacted the company owner to tell her that a 26-year-old man had overturned the digger and had come to her home in a bloodied state, asking for help.

The Policia Nacional arrived and arrested the tourist who claimed that he went into the quarry through a gap in the fence a fair distance from the main gate.

Officers checked that part of his story out and found the fence was intact and overlooked a 10-metre high precipice- making it extremely dangerous for anybody to access the area legally.

The company owner said the quarry was closed on Sunday lunchtime and that the digger- a 25-ton Fiat Hitachi W270- had travelled 70 metres from where it should have been.

She told the police that the keys are normally kept in the office or in ‘nook’ or ‘cranny’ of the vehicle.

It was discovered overturned and with its arm raised, with the German apparently trying to drive it out of the site.

The businesswoman said the digger had been destroyed and she will have buy a new one, as it is difficult to find a second-hand replacement.