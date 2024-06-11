Revealed: The most popular locations for British property hunters on Spain’s Costa Blanca

ALICANTE province and especially the Costa Blanca continues to be one of the most popular areas of Spain for foreign house buyers.

The Registrars report for 2023 says that 44% of transactions carried out were by non-Spaniards, accounting for 12,203 properties.

The United Kingdom market accounted for 12% of the transactions in the province, some 2,500 homes.

READ MORE:

BIGGEST DEMAND: MARYVILLA, CALPE

The profile of a British buyer is somebody who looks for large properties near the coast and in northern Alicante province.

Competitive prices, the climate and the cultural and leisure options of the Costa Blanca makes it one of the favourite places in Spain for foreign residents to buy property- confirmed by a report by the real estate portal idealista.

It says that the Maryvilla area of Calpe has the biggest foreign demand, accounting for 72% of residents, especially from the UK and the Netherlands.

Torrevieja is the municipality that offers the most urbanisations and areas of interest in the idealista rankings ranging between 55% and 65%.

Los Frutales is the favourite, along with Playa del Cura, Cabo Cervera and Las Piscinas Naturales.

The idealista study says that Swedish buyers are showing a great interest in the city, along with Orihuela, where international demand ranges between 52% and 65%.

Areas on the Orihuela Costa stand out such as the adjoining spots of Cabo Roig, La Zenia and Playa Flamenca.

Moraira is popular in the Dutch market with demand soaring to 65% in some areas such as Moravit-Cap Blanc or the town centre.

Other sought-after towns by foreigners include El Campello and Guardamar. popular among the Dutch and Swedes respectively.

One recent development is the arrival of Polish buyers and they represent 60% of real estate demand in the La Mata area of Torrevieja.

Taken as a whole, properties of over 100 m2 predominate are in demand from foreign purchasers.

For new constructions, Belgians, Dutch and Poles led the demand among non-Spaniards.