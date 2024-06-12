Benidorm shop owners arrested for selling fake items using well-known brand names to tourists

THREE Benidorm shop owners have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods, with 3,529 items seized by the Policia Nacional.

Police were tipped off by an inspector who works for national and international branded companies that city stores could be violating intellectual property laws.

Coordinated police raids were staged at a gift shop, a sports store and a multi-item store, where many bogus brand-labelled products were discovered.

BRANDED FAKES

Fake items ranged from bags, wallets, belts, caps, scarves and key chains, to watches, earrings and bracelets, as well as underwear, toys and game cards.

Two men and a woman of Chinese and Indian nationalities have been accused of crimes against industrial and intellectual property.

It’s the latest police move against Benidorm stores selling fake goods, with five Chinese nationals arrested in March for stocking 2,802 counterfeits.

Once again, an inspector contacted the police about the bogus items.