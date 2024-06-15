Skin cancer rates are surging on Spain’s Costa del Sol, warn health experts

EXPERTS have warned about a significant rise in skin cancer cases in Malaga province, but many people are treated successfully as it is detected early.

The Hospital Universitario Virgen de Victoria in Malaga says 150 melanomas were diagnosed last year.

Hospital head and dermatology specialist, Enrique Herrera, said: “The incidence of skin cancer has multiplied 15 times in the last 50 years due to the lack of awareness of this disease and not enough prevention when exposed to the sun.”

“Although the sun is life, it is important to protect ourselves and do things correctly since taking precautions is still the best way to avoid skin tumours”, he added.

Last year the Spanish Academy of Dermatology said skin cancer cases had risen by 40% over four years.

Specialist Dr. Rosa Castillo says that protection and self-examination is vital.

“It is very important to examine the skin and if you have any doubts, consult in time with your doctor,” she stressed.

“If a patient goes to a doctor with a suspicious lesion, the doctor sends us a photo and within 24 to 48 hours we are already assessing it and, if it is melanoma- the same day or next day- the person goes to hospital for the lesion to be removed.”

A quick response is easier as the hospital has completed reorganising and reforming its Dermatology unit at a cost of €440,000.

This includes new equipment in the operating theatre for outpatient surgeries.

Enrique Herrera said: “This means that we can provide better access and a more comprehensive patient service with early diagnosis allowing up to 95% of cases to be cured.”