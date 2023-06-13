THE number of skin cancer patients has risen by 40% in Spain in the last four years, according to the Spanish Academy of Dermatology.

Over 78,000 cases are diagnosed every year, which means that 120 individuals in every 100,000 people suffer from skin cancer.

Within these figures, experts explain that 12 in every 100,000 individuals have Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

However, they warn that in 2040, this form of skin cancer, which is by far the most fatal one, will become the second most common tumor, ahead of colon and lung cancer.

And it is expected to become the most common type of cancer in men by that year.

Scientists point out that skin cancer is often caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation, which is already reaching dangerous levels in Spain.

So they remind holidaymakers not to expose themselves to the sun for long periods of time and to always use protection.

“People spend the whole year working inside an office but when the summer holidays arrive, they go to the beach for the whole day. This sporadic, yet excessive exposure is particularly dangerous,” Eduardo Nagore, Head of the Valencian Institute of Oncology said.

Experts insist 95% of the cases can be prevented with basic measures such as using sunscreen.

The number of people suffering from this type of disease is not only increasing in Spain, but worldwide, with Australia being the country with the largest percentage of skin cancer patients.

