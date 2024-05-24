24 May, 2024 @ 18:05
24 May, 2024 @ 15:45
Health warning in Spain: This fish imported from Morocco has been found to contain a nasty parasite – here’s how to avoid infection

by
A HEALTH warning has been issued after anisakis has been detected in a fish imported from Morocco for sale in Spain.

The hake roe containing the parasite was analysed at a Spanish border control point.

Anisakis is a parasite that attaches itself to the digestive tract of fish and cephalopods, so when consuming the product with the parasite, and can cause an allergic reaction if eaten.

Among the most frequent symptoms in case of infection within 12 hours after consumption includes strong abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever.

In addition, skin rashes, difficulty breathing, hives or conjunctivitis may also occur.

The Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff) says they don’t know where the hake roe was infected and what the final destination was.

It is not known whether other batches that may have anisakis have gone on sale in Spain.

The Rasff agency described the situation as ‘serious’ and has asked consumers not to buy hake roe until they learn more about the anisakis contamination.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has recommended that users buy fish clean and without viscera.

It also recommends that it be cooked by cooking, frying, baked or grilled to destroy any parasites.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

