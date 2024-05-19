Warning: Don’t eat your supermarket fish if it looks like THIS – as experts in Spain reveal the tell tale signs of healthy ‘pescado’

WE all know by now that eating fish on a regular basis can bring a myriad of health benefits.

The white meat is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids that help boost brain power and can even help prevent Alzheimer’s.

They are also packed with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals, with the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (ASEAN) advising at least three portions of fish per week.

However, it adds that it is important to make sure the fish you are consuming is actually fresh, and luckily, there are many ways to check.

Firstly, the fish’s colours must still be bright and its skin shiny and scales still intact and attached to the body.

Secondly, and most obviously, its smell should be fresh and remind you of the sea and not be overpowering or pungent. Luckily, if a fish smells bad, you will know.

Thirdly, its eyes must be clear with the black pupil easily visible and not sunken in, while its gills must be free of mucus.

The texture of the meat should also be firm and elastic without traces of blood or dirt.

Finally, if the meat falls apart easily when pressed or the gills are brown or grayish in colour, then the fish should not be eaten.