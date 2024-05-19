19 May, 2024 @ 12:41
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 May, 2024 @ 12:16
·
1 min read

Warning: Don’t eat your supermarket fish if it looks like THIS – as experts in Spain reveal the tell tale signs of healthy ‘pescado’

by
Mediterranean Fish

WE all know by now that eating fish on a regular basis can bring a myriad of health benefits.

The white meat is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids that help boost brain power and can even help prevent Alzheimer’s.

They are also packed with essential proteins, vitamins and minerals, with the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (ASEAN) advising at least three portions of fish per week.

However, it adds that it is important to make sure the fish you are consuming is actually fresh, and luckily, there are many ways to check.

Firstly, the fish’s colours must still be bright and its skin shiny and scales still intact and attached to the body.

Children under 10 should avoid eating these types of fish, according to health agency in Spain

Secondly, and most obviously, its smell should be fresh and remind you of the sea and not be overpowering or pungent. Luckily, if a fish smells bad, you will know.

Thirdly, its eyes must be clear with the black pupil easily visible and not sunken in, while its gills must be free of mucus.

The texture of the meat should also be firm and elastic without traces of blood or dirt.

Finally, if the meat falls apart easily when pressed or the gills are brown or grayish in colour, then the fish should not be eaten.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Young man, 21, drowns in swimming pool inside a Fuengirola urbanisation on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Next Story

ANALYSIS: How a brave Irish rape victim ran rings around Christian Brueckner’s team of expensive lawyers – and got the Olive Press a mention in the process

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

ANALYSIS: How a brave Irish rape victim ran rings around Christian Brueckner’s team of expensive lawyers – and got the Olive Press a mention in the process

By Jon Clarke in Braunschweig, Germany IT was the day

Young man, 21, drowns in swimming pool inside a Fuengirola urbanisation on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A YOUNG man has died after drowning in a swimming