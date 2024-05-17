Devoted to health: Hospiten renovates its brand image. The network that holds us togetherDevoted to health:

HOSPITEN is embarking on a new stage, one that reflects the company’s ongoing internal transformation. It’s a fresh discourse that lets us focus on the future while remaining true to our core.

The new discourse is based on the brand idea of ‘a lifetime devoted to the advancement of health’. Doing honour to the over 50 years that we’ve spent ‘building ecosystems of wellbeing around people’, our new purpose, where talent and technology join forces to serve a greater goal.

Hospiten’s vice-president and CEO Pedro Luis Cobiella Beauvais explains: “This new image reflects our commitment to empower people and help them own their own health. Without forgetting our core and the family spirit that presided at the company’s creation and remains alive today. A culture and a way of doing things that responds to the values that steer the way for all of us here at Hospiten.”

“This strategy is reflected in a more mature identity that showcases the company’s technological profile, aligning the brand with the expansion and progress that we’re experiencing”, said Pedro Luis Cobiella Beauvais.

The new identity and strategic positioning were developed together with FutureBrand, a brand-expert company belonging to the MacCann Group—the same one that repositioned the Hospiten brand in 2011.

At Hospiten over 5,000 professionals are hard at work every day in five countries, providing different perspectives on how to tackle health. All of them, plus the communities they impact on, are part of a medical, social and human fabric.

Under the concept The network that holds us together, we at Hospiten want to emphasise the deep-reaching transformation we are currently undergoing.

This transformation will not only be reflected in an update of our visual identity; it will also involve a deeper remodelling, where we will reach for closer dialogue with people, teams and society.

The new identity symbolises the weaving of a fabric of wellbeing that leverages the company’s experience, maturity and seniority, a fabric where each person stands at the centre of their own stage.

About Hospiten

Hospiten is an international healthcare network committed to providing top-quality service. Hospiten has over 50 years’ experience and 20 private medical centres and hospitals in Spain, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama, plus over 150 outpatient treatment centres under the Clinic Assist brand. Founded by Dr Pedro Luis Cobiella, Hospiten cares for more than two million patients all over the world each year and has over 5,000 employees.

For more information visit www.hospiten.com or email [email protected] or call 00 34 952 76 06 00