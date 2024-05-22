22 May, 2024 @ 17:58
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 350,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 350

Apartment

Benahavís, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 350,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 350,000

Nestled in the heart of Benahavís, renowned for its picturesque charm, sits this exquisite apartment, offering a harmonious blend of comfort, luxury, and tranquility. Just a leisurely 20-minute drive from the bustling Puerto Banús, this residence boasts an enviable location, providing both convenience and seclusion. Step inside to discover a meticulously designed space, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a thoughtfully appointed guest toilet. With a garage place and storage facility, convenience is at the forefront of this home's appeal. As you enter, the east orientation bathes… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Electric cars shunned as motorists keep hold of ageing and polluting cars in Spain
Previous Story

Electric cars shunned as motorists in Spain keep hold of ageing and polluting vehicles

Chicken farm owners made 10,000 litres of bogus hand sanitising gel and sold it during early days of Covid-19 pandemic in Spain
Next Story

Chicken farm owners made 10,000 litres of bogus hand sanitising gel and sold it during early days of Covid-19 pandemic in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain gets €15.7m cloud service boost from Amazon in country's biggest-ever technological investment

Spain gets €15.7 BILLION cloud service boost from Amazon in country’s biggest-ever technological investment

THE biggest-ever technological investment in Spain totalling €15.7 billion has
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends himself and his wife in Congress against influence-peddling accusations: ‘We have nothing to hide’

THE Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended both himself and