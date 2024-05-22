2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 350,000

Apartment Benahavís, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 350,000

Nestled in the heart of Benahavís, renowned for its picturesque charm, sits this exquisite apartment, offering a harmonious blend of comfort, luxury, and tranquility. Just a leisurely 20-minute drive from the bustling Puerto Banús, this residence boasts an enviable location, providing both convenience and seclusion. Step inside to discover a meticulously designed space, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a thoughtfully appointed guest toilet. With a garage place and storage facility, convenience is at the forefront of this home's appeal. As you enter, the east orientation bathes… See full property details