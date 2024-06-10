10 Jun, 2024 @ 14:23
10 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Formentera del Segura with pool garage – € 89,950

Apartment

Formentera del Segura, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 89,950

This two bedroom Duplex apartment in Formentera del Segura is located close to the edge of the village, situated in a serene yet convenient setting. The property is accessed via a private stairway leading to the first-floor, where you'll find the main living area, a separate fully fitted kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom. The second-floor is dedicated to the master bedroom, which features an en-suite shower room and access to either the front or rear private terraces. From these terraces, you can enjoy amazing views of the mountains, countryside, and nearby tennis courts. Both bedrooms… See full property details

