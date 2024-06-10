10 Jun, 2024 @ 12:51
10 Jun, 2024 @ 12:39
1 min read

British expat’s daughter to compete in world figure skating championships in Italy

by

A MANILVA figure skating school will send six local girls to compete in the World Open Inline Figure Skating Championships in Italy. 

One eight-year-old competitor, Summer Rodriguez-Jones has only been learning for six months.

The daughter of a British expat, Summer was selected for the international competition just four months after she received skates last Christmas. 

The competition will take place in July in Fasano, Italy.

Other competitors range from eight to 14-years-old and are of British and Spanish origin. 

“I’m so proud of her, she’s found her flare,” Summer’s mum, Louise Jones, told the Olive Press

Now, the competitors are looking for sponsorship to reach their Italian dreams as they face costs of over €2,000 each. 

If you are interested in sponsoring a budding skater, please contact Louise: 603326099

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

