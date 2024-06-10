British expat’s daughter to compete in world figure skating championships in Italy

A MANILVA figure skating school will send six local girls to compete in the World Open Inline Figure Skating Championships in Italy.

One eight-year-old competitor, Summer Rodriguez-Jones has only been learning for six months.

The daughter of a British expat, Summer was selected for the international competition just four months after she received skates last Christmas.

The competition will take place in July in Fasano, Italy.

Other competitors range from eight to 14-years-old and are of British and Spanish origin.

“I’m so proud of her, she’s found her flare,” Summer’s mum, Louise Jones, told the Olive Press.

Now, the competitors are looking for sponsorship to reach their Italian dreams as they face costs of over €2,000 each.

If you are interested in sponsoring a budding skater, please contact Louise: 603326099