22 May, 2024 @ 17:58
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 May, 2024 @ 13:48
··
1 min read

Chicken farm owners made 10,000 litres of bogus hand sanitising gel and sold it during early days of Covid-19 pandemic in Spain

by
Chicken farm owners made 10,000 litres of bogus hand sanitising gel and sold it during early days of Covid-19 pandemic in Spain

TWO Galician businessmen have escaped imprisonment after admitting to producing 10,000 litres of bogus hydroalcoholic gel which was sold to hospitals and pharmacies.

Prosecutors wanted the two men from Boiro in A Coruña jailed for nine years, but they took a plea deal where they accepted their guilt and were fined €17,520 each and given two-year suspended sentences.

They came up with the scam at the start of the Covid pandemic in April 2020 and produced the fake product on a chicken farm, with the gel containing brandy.

READ MORE:

FAKE PRODUCT SEIZED IN 2020

The two men named as Jose Antonio S. and Juan S. used two official distributors to place the counterfeit gels in hospitals and medical centres across Spain- taking advantage of the urgent need for the product.

Using a chemical company as a front, they made a hydroalcoholic gel without any authority from organisations like the Spanish Medicines Agency.

Prosecutors said that the former chicken farm owners ‘acted with the intention of obtaining an illicit benefit and with full awareness that they were lying’.

The men were fully aware that they were flagrantly failing to comply with the requirements of the law over manufacturing such a product.

The gel lacked the minimum required amount of ethanol (70%)- an ingredient that the duo replaced with brandy with the consequent danger to the health of anybody who used the product.

They set up a clandestine laboratory in an old poultry warehouse where they manufactured, labelled and stored the gel- ready for distribution.

A total of 6,000 litres of gel was sold and another 4,000 litres of the same product- ready for marketing- was seized by the Guardia Civil.

Health centres, pharmacies, hotel establishments, fishmongers, workshops and cafeterias were the most affected by the fraud.

Sample analysis by the National Institute of Toxicology showed it contained a very small amount of ethyl alcohol and a high amount of methanol.

Their ruse started to be rumbled when some pharmacies complained about labels which did not have an expiration date, barcode, lot number or the name of manufacturer.

In seven of the invoices located by the Judicial Police, sales of more than 24,000 euros appear.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage - € 350
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis with pool garage – € 350,000

True crime story of mother who burned daughter's rapist to death is featured in new TV documentary in Spain
Next Story

True crime story of an Alicante mother who ‘burned daughter’s rapist to death’ is subject of new TV documentary series in Spain

Latest from Coronavirus

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain gets €15.7m cloud service boost from Amazon in country's biggest-ever technological investment

Spain gets €15.7 BILLION cloud service boost from Amazon in country’s biggest-ever technological investment

THE biggest-ever technological investment in Spain totalling €15.7 billion has
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends himself and his wife in Congress against influence-peddling accusations: ‘We have nothing to hide’

THE Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended both himself and