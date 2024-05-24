24 May, 2024 @ 18:04
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 May, 2024 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

by
Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

UKRAINE president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Spain on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI.

Zelensky’s original trip for May 14 was postponed due to the Russian offensive in Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian army claimed on Friday to have ‘stopped’ the assault and is carrying out ‘counter-offensive actions’ to push back Moscow’s troops.

READ MORE:

SANCHEZ & ZELENSKY, LAST OCTOBER(Cordon Press image)

Monday’s visit by the Ukraine president will be highlighted by the signing of a long-term commitment by Spain to help the war-torn country.

The security agreement which Zelensky and Sanchez will approve is similar to those Ukraine has already signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark and Canada.

It aims to guarantee the country sustained long-term military support and serve as a bridge until it can become a full member of NATO and the European Union.

It will be Zelensky’s first bilateral visit to Spain, but he travelled to Granada last October for the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which Spain hosted during its term of holding the EU presidency.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip - as locals call for a boycott
Previous Story

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip – as locals call for a boycott

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip - as locals call for a boycott

Bakery on Spain’s Costa del Sol is investigated for homophobia after branding a gay employee a ‘fa***t’ on his payslip – as locals call for a boycott

A BAKERY in Coin has denied being homophobic after a
Locals fume at the price of a ‘cafe con leche’ in Sevilla: Tourists are blamed for surging food and drink costs

Locals fume at the price of a ‘cafe con leche’ in Sevilla: Tourists are blamed for surging food and drink costs

SEVILLA locals have been enraged by high breakfast prices and