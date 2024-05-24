Zelensky WILL visit Spain: Ukraine president will land in Madrid within days after cancelling trip ‘over troubling Russian advances in the war’

UKRAINE president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Spain on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI.

Zelensky’s original trip for May 14 was postponed due to the Russian offensive in Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian army claimed on Friday to have ‘stopped’ the assault and is carrying out ‘counter-offensive actions’ to push back Moscow’s troops.

Monday’s visit by the Ukraine president will be highlighted by the signing of a long-term commitment by Spain to help the war-torn country.

The security agreement which Zelensky and Sanchez will approve is similar to those Ukraine has already signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark and Canada.

It aims to guarantee the country sustained long-term military support and serve as a bridge until it can become a full member of NATO and the European Union.

It will be Zelensky’s first bilateral visit to Spain, but he travelled to Granada last October for the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which Spain hosted during its term of holding the EU presidency.