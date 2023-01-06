SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised Ukraine the ‘total support of the country until peace is reached’.

The pledge came in the latest telephone conversation between Sanchez and Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The call lasted for around 20 minutes with the Prime Minister saying that Spain’s main contribution will focus on training Ukraine troops and sending more military equipment.

Sanchez said the aid would ‘continue as long as necessary’.

The two men have had several phone calls since Sanchez travelled to Kiev to meet the Ukraine leader last April.

In December, the first session for Ukrainian army members ended at the Toledo Training Coordination Centre, and a second group of 192 soldiers will arrive this month.

Specialist Spanish police and army officers have been deployed to Ukraine to help investigate war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Spain has contributed €2.7 million euros through the World Food Program (WFP) as well as allocating €38 million euros to alleviate the effects of the war.

The country has also provided a home to 161,321 Ukrainian refugees.

