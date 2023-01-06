TEN floats took part in the Three Kings Cavalcade on Thursday that returned to Gibraltar after a two year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular traditional procession saw large crowds line the streets to greet the different themed floats created by different social groupings and family networks.

Gibraltar Cultural Services staff handed out sweets to eager children on the sidelines of the cavalcade, making for another enjoyable family occasion.

Apart from the last two years, the cavalcade tradition has taken place every January 5 since 1957.

Three thrones carried the three kings from the nativity story down the street.

The Sea Scouts and Gibraltar Regiment band marched to the beat of the drum to give the event a distinctly British feel.

Beauty pageant winner Miss Gibraltar also showed up as part of the procession on an open-topped sports car.

As part of the normally annual event, judges give prizes to the best designed floats.

National building company GJBS won the senior prize this year with their ‘Avator’ float.

The Eastern Beach Family combined with the Roberts Family to get the top junior prize for their adaptation of the Disney film ‘Encanto’.

Organisers have regularly voiced concerns about how difficult it is to put on the event.

The lack of large secure covered spaces to build the floats on the Rock is a major concern while funding and security have been other issues.

ALSO READ: