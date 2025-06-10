Streaming giant Netflix announces €1 billion investment in new films and shows made in Spain

NETFLIX will invest €1 billion in Spanish productions over the next four years.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a visit to its 22,000 m2 Tres Cantos production hub north of Madrid.

Sarandos was in Spain to celebrate the company’s 10th year of making tv shows and films in the country.

TED SARANDOS

The Netflix executive was joined at Tres Cantos by Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez said: “Spain welcomes and appreciates your presence and your firm commitment to the development of a sector as vibrant and as important for the Spanish economy as the audiovisual industry.”

“When Netflix arrived in our country a decade ago, I think it not only changed the way users watched movies and series. But I think it changed something much more profound, such as the way in which the world viewed our country,” Sanchez added.

He also referred to ‘thousands of professionals writing stories in Spanish that have conquered screens across the world.”

SANCHEZ AT TRES CANTOS, TUESDAY

Ted Sarandos said: We have filmed in more than 200 cities and towns in Spain, and there are still wonderful places to discover.”

He said that Netflix had contributed to creating more than 20,000 jobs in the Spanish audiovisual industry.

“The last ten years have been extraordinary and we look forward to the next ten years… and more,” he said.

Netflix vice-president for content in Spain and Portugal, Diego Avalos, referred to a ‘benchmark in inspiration’ for tv series like ‘Money Heist’, ‘Cable Girls’, ‘Elite’ or ‘Berlin’.

He also referred to films like ‘Society of the Snow’, ‘Through My Window’ and ‘The Hole.

“The ‘Made in Spain’ content is among the most popular series along with Korean and Japanese ones,” Avalos proclaimed.