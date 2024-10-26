Pictured: Noel Gallagher’s former Ibiza villa that can be rented from €71,000 per week

THIS is what Noel Gallagher’s former Ibiza villa looks like and how to stay there.

IBIZA continues to attract the rich and famous like notorious star Noel Gallagher, who once owned a luxe pad on the island.

HIDEOUT: The luxurious pad is a secluded spot, but not far enough away from James Blunt apparently.

He made headlines in 2008 after he sold the €6.6 million property because he ‘couldn’t stand’ living next to James Blunt anymore.

But, if you don’t mind living down the road from where Blunt pens his ‘sh*t’ songs, you could spend a night in Gallagher’s former gaff.

‘Casa Atlantis’, perched on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean sea, is a true oasis, with a private beach and stunning pool.

Built by musician and composer Mike Oldfield, Noel Gallagher bought the house in 1999 for a cool €3 million.

The current owner has upgraded the home to a ‘truly luxurious family and friends accommodation.’

It comes with staff (a cook), a gym, cars, a massage room, a spa and a games room.

The property is available to rent from €71,030.00 to €112,720.00 per week for up to twelve people.

It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 500m2.