Pupils in Tenerife pen heartfelt letter asking for the return of their migrant classmates after they were deported from the island

CHILDREN at a Tenerife secondary school have launched an emotional appeal to return their migrant classmates who suddenly vanished without being able to say goodbye.

Their new friends, who were well-integrated into the group, were ‘suddenly transferred’ to other Canary Islands without warning.

The protest, led by first-year students at IES Sabino Berthelot in Ravelo, expressed ‘deep concern and sadness’ at the transfers and called for more humane treatment of these young migrants.

“One day our friend was just gone, transferred to another island without any warning,” the students wrote in an open letter shared across social media.

READ MORE: At least 435 boat migrants arrive to Spain’s Canary Islands in less than 48 hours, including women and children

Children in Tenerife have been upset by the sudden removal of their migrant classmates

“He was completely integrated into our class and an important part of our group.”

The students have now started a petition calling for authorities to explain the ‘sudden decision’ and reconsider the transfers, which have affected a number of pupils.

READ MORE: Dozens of boat migrants arrive on popular tourist beaches on Spain’s Costa Blanca – including children, pregnant woman and wheelchair user

The letter in its original Spanish

“These are people, not merchandise,” the campaign statement reads, calling for ‘more humane treatment’ of young migrants in the education system.

The school community has rallied behind the campaign, with growing support for their demand to, at minimum, allow students to properly farewell their relocated classmates.

The controversy comes amid ongoing discussions about the management of young migrants in the Canary Islands’ education system.