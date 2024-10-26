26 Oct, 2024
26 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palmanova with garage – € 449,000

Flat

Palmanova, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 449,000

TaylorBuilding Real Estate is selling this beautiful apartment located in Palmanova, Calviá, just a few steps from the beach. This spacious property, with 105 m² built and 95 m² usable, is designed to meet all your needs and more. Upon entering, you will feel right at home. The brightness and cozy atmosphere will welcome you from the very first moment. With three perfectly distributed bedrooms, each family member will have their own space to enjoy. Imagine the possibilities: a room for the little ones, another for guests, and the master bedroom, your personal retreat. In addition, each… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

