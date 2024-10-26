Must-visit: Seaside gem near Alicante known for its multi-coloured homes and hugely popular historical centre

A COSTA Blanca seaside town- 33 kilometres north of Alicante and just south of Benidorm- is well worth a visit, despite not having the high profile of its neighbours.

Villajoyosa combines beaches, an extensive history of fishing, along with its famous coloured houses.

Earlier this year it was granted the title of ‘Best Hidden Gem in Europe 2024’ by the European Best Destinations website.

COLOURFUL VILLAJOYOSA

Villajoyosa literally translates as ‘happy town’ and its charm and relaxed atmosphere, coupled with traditional events means it has something to offer all year round.

Its history dates back to Roman times, when it was an important trading port.

During the Middle Ages, it was fortified to protect itself from pirate raids and there’s plenty remaining to see such as the medieval walls and the Torreon de Sant Josep tower.

Villajoyosa’s different house colours came about because fishermen quickly wanted to find their homes after a long stretch at sea.

“This town is exactly what we would like it to be,” according to Conde Nast Traveler in 2019.

It has over a dozen beaches and coves including the longest one- Playa Centro- and two of the most popular- Playa del Torres and Playa de la Caleta.

These beaches are characterised by crystal clear waters.

There’s plenty for diners to enjoy with restaurants serving rice dishes including the famous Valencia paella.

Fresh fish is also on the menu along with other types of seafood, and local cured meats.

The town is also famous for the Valor chocolate factory with tours and tastings available.

Another attraction are the annual Moors and Christians festivities held in July, which recreate the historic struggles between the groups with parades, elaborate costumes, and battle performances.