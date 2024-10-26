Huge rollercoaster over a lake is planned for major theme park in southern Spain

SEVILLA’S Isla Magica theme park will get a 25-metre-high rollercoaster over its lake plus two new swimming pools.

The ride will reach a top speed of 68 km/h and building licences have been granted for the expansion.

The rollercoaster will cost €2.7 million and will be called Wooden Coaster.

PART OF ‘WOODEN COASTER’

It will join the park’s other coaster ride- Jaguar.

The new ride will occupy an area of around 6,000 m2 and is expected to open in 2026.

It will be a three-dimensional wooden structure supporting a track of steel rails with bends, ascents and descents coming in at 595 metres in length.

Each train carriage will have capacity for up to 16 people with a journey time of 93 seconds.

The park capacity will rise by 500 to 15,500 people but car park spaces will be cut by 213 to accommodate the new features.

The Aqua Magica section of the park will be expanded by 5,665 m2 currently used for car parking.

The two swimming pools will be developed into two aquatic areas with attractions, rest areas and auxiliary buildings.

Surrounding the water attractions will be 600 sunbeds distributed in different locations separated by flowerbeds with vegetation and artificial grass.

The cost of this extension will be €1 million.