26 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Oct, 2024 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Huge rollercoaster over a lake is planned for major theme park in southern Spain

by
Huge rollercoaster over a lake is planned for major theme park in southern Spain

SEVILLA’S Isla Magica theme park will get a 25-metre-high rollercoaster over its lake plus two new swimming pools.

The ride will reach a top speed of 68 km/h and building licences have been granted for the expansion.

The rollercoaster will cost €2.7 million and will be called Wooden Coaster.

READ MORE:

PART OF ‘WOODEN COASTER’

It will join the park’s other coaster ride- Jaguar.

The new ride will occupy an area of around 6,000 m2 and is expected to open in 2026.

It will be a three-dimensional wooden structure supporting a track of steel rails with bends, ascents and descents coming in at 595 metres in length.

Each train carriage will have capacity for up to 16 people with a journey time of 93 seconds.

The park capacity will rise by 500 to 15,500 people but car park spaces will be cut by 213 to accommodate the new features.

The Aqua Magica section of the park will be expanded by 5,665 m2 currently used for car parking.

The two swimming pools will be developed into two aquatic areas with attractions, rest areas and auxiliary buildings.

Surrounding the water attractions will be 600 sunbeds distributed in different locations separated by flowerbeds with vegetation and artificial grass.

The cost of this extension will be €1 million.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The curious history of Halloween in Spain: How today’s traditions come from ancient Celtic rituals

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Starkes Netzwerk

Der Bürgermeister von Estepona, José Maria Urbano, der Präsident der

Der Pionier der 3D-Knie- und Hüftprothesen

Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou, ein führender orthopädischer Chirurg, ist bekannt