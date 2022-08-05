A MECHANICAL fault left those riding a rollercoaster trapped in a vertical position for almost an hour at Madrid’s Parque Atracciones on Wednesday, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Witnesses described hearing the cries for help from fifty metres above after a technical issue caused the ride to stop in its tracks as it climbed the steepest part leaving around a dozen people at 90º.

#ECONOMÍA #GENERAL 10 personas quedan atrapadas en vertical en una montaña rusa del Parque de Atracciones https://t.co/tNtGdKo41f pic.twitter.com/HZpiMygmT0 — Juan Antonio Tirado (@jatirado) August 4, 2022

The ride, named Abismo, is described as ‘the most demanding and powerful rides in the Parque de Atracciones de Madrid’.

The park website promises that thrillseekers will experience ‘a great adrenaline rush by plunging from a height of 49 metres towards the abyss at a total speed of 105 km/h.’

The blurb on the website asks: ‘Are you prepared to experience extreme sensations?’

Park authorities confirmed that the problem was resolved within the hour and no-one suffered any health issues as a result of the incident.

The ride was reopened the next day.

