Outrage as two football teams in Spain adopt ‘dynamic pricing’ for tickets – just days after Oasis reunion debacle

SUPPORTERS of Valencia and Celta Vigo have expressed outrage after their clubs vowed to introduce so-called ‘dynamic pricing’ for tickets – just days after a similar scheme infuriated thousands of music fans in the UK.

Having spent hours in an online queue, fans eager to get their hands on tickets for the Oasis reunion tour last week were left frustrated after prices skyrocketed as part of an ‘in-demand’ algorithm.

The fiasco was even blasted by Sir Keir Starmer, the UK prime minister, who described the unexpected price hikes as ‘depressing’.

Some tickets, originally advertised for £148, were sold by the official promoter for £355 – and the same system is set to be adopted by the pair of Spanish top-flight clubs.

Valencia, who have won six La Liga titles and eight Copa del Rey trophies, said in a statement: “Following the global trend in shows, sporting events and entertainment, Valencia will use this practice which has the support and technology of La Liga”.

“Tickets will therefore go on sale at a base price which could increase as the days go by, subject to different parameters. Buying your tickets early will ensure you get the best price”.

The sale of tickets for the Oasis reunion tour – featuring the reconciled Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam (pictured) – was overshadowed by technology issues and dynamic pricing. Credit: Cordon Press

The move has been slammed by supporters groups who labelled the decision as ‘greedy’ and ‘exploitative’.

Libertad VCF, a Valencia supporters’ group, told the BBC: “We are radically against it. It is a strategy of pure speculation based on demand without taking into consideration that football fans are not simply customers who don’t care if they fly with Ryanair or British Airways”.

“Those who can will bear it, and those who cannot will have their seat taken by a tourist who does not care whether Valencia win or lose”, they added.

Football Supporters Europe, a body which represents supporters across the continent, said the move was ‘nothing but blatant greed – it’s that simple’.

Celta Vigo confirmed their ticket prices were ‘dynamic and subject to change’.