James Blunt hits back at ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher who said he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand being his neighbour

BRITISH singer James Blunt has hit back at ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher for claiming he sold his Ibiza property because he couldn’t stand living next door to him.

Noel Gallagher reportedly decideded to sell his Ibiza home because he couldn’t tolerate James Blunt ‘writing his shit songs down the road from him.’

BEHIND THE SMILE: Gallagher reportedly grew sick of living next to James Blunt.

Photo: Noel Gallagher Instagram

Recently speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Blunt shared: “I bumped into Noel Gallagher the other day. He’d said he was leaving Ibiza and selling up his house because he couldn’t handle me writing my s*** songs down the road from him.”

“House prices subsequently went up after he left,” he joked.

Blunt has owned his €2 million Ibiza property since 2006, when he decided to split his time between the UK and the party island.

He continued: “Whenever I see him, he’s really sweet to my face. I think everyone’s sweet to each other’s faces. It’s just with the courage of a microphone and a journalist and trying to show off a little, they’ll do something different.”

In an interview with Time Out Dubai, Noel Gallagher confirmed the rumor, saying. “I simply didn’t want him [Blunt] as a neighbour.”

Gallagher put the villa on the market in 2008 for a whopping €6.6 million after purchasing the property from Gary Oldham for €3 million in 1999.

OASIS: Casa Atlantis was one owned by one half of the legendary band.

Currently, the property is available as a holiday rental from €71,030 per week.

According to a column published by the Sun at the time, an anonymous source said: “Noel has been going to Ibiza every summer for years. But he’s fed up of hearing James Blunt bang on about Ibiza like he owns the place.”

“It’s taken the charm out of it for him so he’s put his villa up for sale. It’s close to Blunt’s place, and he [Gallagher] says he can’t stand the thought of Blunt writing crap tunes up the road.”