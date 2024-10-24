Heartbroken Liam Payne fans build shrine to tragic One Direction star in Barcelona

DEVASTATED Liam Payne fans have mounted a shrine to the late One Direction star on Barcelona’s La Rambla.

The rambla, Barcelona’s busy walkway favoured by tourists, is now the site of a shrine to Liam Payne.

just passed by liam’s memorial in barcelona? pic.twitter.com/AYFpTcLVZZ — ezren ¿¡ ?? 9-1-1 era (@lwtkissx) October 22, 2024

Since he passed on October 16, fans across the globe have established makeshift shrines in the street.

In Barcelona, at the top of Rambla near the Plaza de Catalonia, a homemade altar has been decorated with pictures, flowers and candles paying tribute to the singer.

“We’ll miss you”, “Love you, Goodbye Liam” read some of the signs around the shrine.

The pop star died after falling from his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He was staying in the luxury hotel, Casa Sur Palermo.

According to hotel staff, Payne was ‘out of control’ moments before his death, prompting staff to call emergency services.

Payne shot to fame in 2010 after appearing on the X Factor with Zayn Milk, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles as One Direction.

The group became one of the biggest boy bands in the world with five chart topping albums and four world tours.

However by 2016, the group had decided to pursue solo projects.

The Wolverhampton native released his debut album in 2019 with songs like ‘Strip That Down.’

Payne’s death comes shortly after he postponed an American tour due to a serious renal infection last August.