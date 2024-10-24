24 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Oct, 2024 @ 17:40
··
1 min read

First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain’s Alicante

by
First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain's Alicante

THE first evidence of child cannibalism in eastern Spain over 6,400 years ago has been confirmed in an Alicante province cave.

This follows extensive scientific tests following two discoveries during ongoing excavations at the Cova del Randero in Pedreguer.

The area was used as a butcher’s shop with shepherds bringing in livestock to be slaughtered.

READ MORE:

RECOVERED CHILD BONES(Alicante Provincial Council image)

In 2018 a human jaw believed to be from a child aged six or seven years was found there.

It had been processed in the same way that goats and sheep were before being served up as food.

Experts discovered that the jaw had human bite marks on it.

In 2021, the ulna of a newborn child was found that showed signs of a cannibalistic ritual, which may well be a unique discovery in Spain.

The human bites were identified by a team that specialised in bite marks on animals.

Rafael Martínez, head of Archaeology at the Valencian Institute of Conservation, Restoration and Research said: “The marks were made on fresh bone shortly after the death of the two children.”

“They are characteristic stigmata, and very clear evidence of human manipulation with a very significant presence in the Cova del Randero,” he added.

Excavation work has been funded for the last 14 years by the Alicante Provincial Council.

Joint-project leader, Jorge Soler, explained that cannibalism was a relatively common activity during the Neolithic period throughout Europe, but mainly concentrated in Andalusia as far as the Iberian Peninsula was concerned.

The general consensus about the Cova del Randero discoveries is that they were part of ritualistic activities linked to funeral mourning.

Soler’s colleague, Consuelo Roca de Togore, said: “There was a thought where death is projected into life and makes the memory of a living and loved being its own”.

The site consists of an exterior room and several interior rooms.

“The outside was intended for livestock,” explained Soler, “and the inside ones were the shepherds’ rooms”.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

James Blunt hits back at ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher who said he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand being his neighbour

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

James Blunt hits back at ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher who said he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand being his neighbour

BRITISH singer James Blunt has hit back at ‘two-faced’ Noel

Heartbroken Liam Payne fans build shrine to tragic One Direction star in Barcelona

DEVASTATED Liam Payne fans have mounted a shrine to the