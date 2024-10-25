Weather warnings for hail, rain and storms across major holiday hotspots in Spain this weekend – including Barcelona, Alicante, Ibiza and Mallorca

HOLIDAYMAKERS heading to eastern Spain or the Balearics this weekend may need to pack a brolly.

Large swathes of the eastern coast, plus Ibiza and Mallorca, have been placed on alert for strong rainfall, storms and ‘probable hail’.

The yellow-level alerts have been issued by state weather agency Aemet from 12am on Saturday.

On Mallorca and Ibiza, the warning is in place until 3pm, with up to 25mm of rain falling per hour.

Meanwhile, along the entire coast of Valencia and the northern half of Alicante, the warning is in place until 12pm, with up to 20mm of rain falling per hour.

Map of weather warnings issued by Aemet for Saturday

Map of weather alerts for today (Friday)

The entire coast of Castellon, above Valencia, plus Barcelona and Tarragona are also on alert for rain, storms and hail until 12pm on Saturday.

For Barcelona and Tarragona, the alert is in place from 9pm tonight (Friday), with up to 25mm of rain to fall per hour.