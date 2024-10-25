25 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Oct, 2024 @ 07:00
··
1 min read

Weather warnings for hail, rain and storms across major holiday hotspots in Spain this weekend – including Barcelona, Alicante, Ibiza and Mallorca

by

HOLIDAYMAKERS heading to eastern Spain or the Balearics this weekend may need to pack a brolly.

Large swathes of the eastern coast, plus Ibiza and Mallorca, have been placed on alert for strong rainfall, storms and ‘probable hail’.

The yellow-level alerts have been issued by state weather agency Aemet from 12am on Saturday.

On Mallorca and Ibiza, the warning is in place until 3pm, with up to 25mm of rain falling per hour.

Meanwhile, along the entire coast of Valencia and the northern half of Alicante, the warning is in place until 12pm, with up to 20mm of rain falling per hour.

Map of weather warnings issued by Aemet for Saturday
Map of weather alerts for today (Friday)

The entire coast of Castellon, above Valencia, plus Barcelona and Tarragona are also on alert for rain, storms and hail until 12pm on Saturday.

For Barcelona and Tarragona, the alert is in place from 9pm tonight (Friday), with up to 25mm of rain to fall per hour.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain's Alicante
Previous Story

First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain’s Alicante

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain's Alicante

First evidence of child cannibalism is discovered in a pre-historic cave in Spain’s Alicante

THE first evidence of child cannibalism in eastern Spain over

James Blunt hits back at ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher who said he sold his Ibiza home because he couldn’t stand being his neighbour

BRITISH singer James Blunt has hit back at ‘two-faced’ Noel