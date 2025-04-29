Inspiring healthy eating under the Spanish sunshine: More than 40 Michelin star chefs teach local children how to create nutritious meals

WHEN Michelin chef Mario Sandoval’s son was two years old, he was taken to the hospital in a coma, soon to be quickly diagnosed with diabetes.

“I did not really understand what this disease was about,” the two-Michelin-star chef said.

“As the doctors began to fill us in, I thought ‘my goodness, what awaits my son and us for the rest of our lives.’”

Sandoval was one of 44 of Spain’s top chefs who gathered in Benahavis on Monday to raise funds for DiabetesCERO in its search for a Type 1 diabetes cure.

Spain’s top chefs gathered on the Costa del Sol to share their skills with local school children.

The main stars of the ChefsForChildren event were not the chefs nor the nationwide blackout shutting down the country, but the 100 local children who had gathered under the blue skies to learn about healthy cooking.

On the grounds of Anantana Padierna Hotel, the chefs worked side by side with local children, teaching them the best cutting techniques and the most delicious food pairings as they built simple canapes to share with their parents, delighting the crowd around them.

Learning from the best chefs in the game.

The children were oblivious to the stars they worked alongside and did not worry about the power outage taking over the Iberian Peninsula. Their sole focus was preparing the fresh ingredients spread out on tables in front of them, cheekily grabbing a bite of watermelon or a slice of jamon, encouraged by the chefs.

A fair few had dollops of cream on their noses, the icing bag accidentally misplaced.

A love of good food passed down through generations

Many of the chefs have children of their own, and creating culinary feasts and nurturing a love of good food and nutrition has remained a family affair.

Juan Mari Arzak and his daughter Elena, who was present during Monday’s event, share the three-Michelin-starred Arzak kitchen in San Sebastian.

“Being a chef offers some very good opportunities,” Elena said. “Like being able to participate and raise awareness at an event like this for a cause, diabetes, which could happen to any of us.”

“…Being able to teach children what we know how to do – gastronomy.”

The Arzak restaurant had humble beginnings – as a simple wine shop and tavern built and owned by Elena’s great-grandparents. Her father, Juan, learned his culinary skills from his mother, then passed down the generational Basque recipes to his daughter.

It’s a lovely example of what Monday’s event was about: healthy eating starts in the home.

A woman’s role in the professional kitchen

Mother-daughter duo Fina Puigdevall and Martina Puigvert Puigdevall share the kitchen of Two-Michelin-starred Les Cols.

Travelling from Olot for the day’s event, they worked with a giggling group of students, Martina demonstrating the sweet scent of a sprig of mint, to adorn the healthy fruit dessert the children were creating.

The students mirror Martina, just as she followed in her own mother’s footsteps.

Martina and Fina both told The Olive Press that they are both proud to represent women in the kitchen, especially in front of their young students for the day.

“My mother really believes in herself and works really hard, especially from when she started as a chef, and it was much more difficult than it is now to be a female chef,” Martina said.

“I think it’s important for all the women to support each other.”

It’s a strong female kitchen as Fina has three daughters. She said her own mother helped support her in her dedication to growing as a chef, looking after her granddaughters, which allowed Fina time to focus on her career.

A significant part of their Les Cols restaurant, Martina said, is the connection to the garden where they grow the ingredients used in their meals.

“It’s important that people know where their food comes from,” she said.

“It’s the full circle moment. And we always offer what the season offers. This contact with nature is really important, healthy and natural.”

This is something they tried to convey to the children, hoping to inspire a new generation of healthy, happy kids, and maybe a few future Michelin star chefs one day too.

