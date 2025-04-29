Spain’s Infanta Sofia celebrates her 18th birthday with new official photos

SPAIN’S Infanta Sofia celebrated her 18th birthday on Tuesday with the Royal Family releasing a series of official photographs to mark the milestone.

Sofia was born on April 29, 2007 and is the younger daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

She is second in line of succession to the throne, behind her sister, Princess Leonor.

The outdoor images were taken in the grounds of the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

Sofia though will have to enjoy her birthday in Wales where she is studying for her International Baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major.

She finishes her two-year course on May 24 and her future is unclear- at least publicly.

Unlike her sister, she will not go into the military and could continue her education at university, though nothing has been confirmed.

The portfolio of photos was posted by the Royal Family on Instagram and attracted a variety of comments.

“Happy birthday Infanta Sofia, magnificent like her sister, pride of Spain,” one person stated.

Another response said: “How pretty is she!! Congratulations to the Infanta Sofia.”

“Happy Birthday Sofia!!! Have a great day celebrating your birthday with your loved ones and good luck in your new stage of life,” another admirer posted.