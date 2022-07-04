PRINCESS Leonor’s first visit to Girona this Sunday, July 3, has attracted royalists and anti-monarchist to take to the streets outside the Dali Museum in the town of Figueres.

The heiress to the throne, among whose titles is that of Princess of Girona, together with the Infanta Sofia, began her first visit to Girona this Sunday at the Dali Museum in the town of Figueres amid displays of support from citizens organised by constitutionalist associations and also of protest from a group of pro-independence supporters, Convivencia Civica Catalana.

To a thrum of applause and booing and somewhat behind schedule, Leonor de Borbon, and her sister arrived at the museum, where they were welcomed by the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegria, and the Government Delegate in Catalonia, Maria Eugenia Gay.

The visit to the Dalí Museum, in which there was no representative of the Generalitat, due to its veto on events organised by the Royal Family in Catalonia, began with a meeting between the 16-year-old princess and her 15-year-old sister with young people who have participated in FpdGi (Princess of Girona Foundation Awards) programs this year.

The awards seek to recognise the career of young people between 16 and 35 years old in any part of the world who stand out for their work, their merits and their exemplarity.

A tour around the rooms of the art gallery was then taken by the royal sisters where they were able to observe some of the most outstanding paintings by the famous Catalan painter, Salvador Dali.

Today Monday, July 4, together with the king and queen, Leonor and Sofia de Borbon will hold a meeting with the winners of the FPdGi in the Palacete Albeniz, and this afternoon the awards ceremony will be held in the Barcelona town of Cornella del Llobregat.

The last time the king and queen were in Girona was in 2018.

