A CAT lost one of its nine lives after being run over by a car on Piccadilly Roundabout in Gibraltar.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers rushed the injured moggy to Gibraltar Veterinary Clinic after they were flagged down by the driver.

Cuffs the cat was embraced by the long arm of the law. Photo: RGP

Nicknamed Cuffs, the cat is expected to survive surgery. If anyone recognises the moggy, please get in contact with the vet on +350 20077334.