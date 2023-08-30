THE YOUNGEST daughter of Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, the infanta Sofia, arrived in Wales on Tuesday, where she will begin her Baccalaureate studies at the UWC Atlantic College. The 16-year-old is following in the footsteps of her sister, heir to the Spanish throne Leonor, who graduated from the exclusive centre of learning before the summer.

Spain’s Royal Household released the news yesterday via its social media accounts, sharing a series of photos of her along with her parents on her departure from Spain, followed by her pictured alone on arrival in Wales.

La Infanta Sofía viaja hacia el Reino Unido para comenzar el curso escolar en el @UWCAtlantic College de Gales. pic.twitter.com/FcEP4rK6p9 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) August 29, 2023

According to press reports, her first days at the college will be a time to adapt to the new surroundings, with classes getting started on September 5.

La Infanta Sofía, en el @UWCAtlantic College de Gales pic.twitter.com/JDhP3ADm8d — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) August 29, 2023

UWC Atlantic College will be home this term to students from 80 different countries, and Sofia will be sharing a room with three other girls.

The school is located 35 kilometres from Cardiff, and her schooling will cost her parents around €82,000 from their own pockets for the two years of study.

Princess Leonor, meanwhile, recently began the first of three years of military training that she will be undergoing to prepare her for her future role as the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces.

During this first year, the 17-year-old is studying at the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza. She will then spend a year at naval school and the General Air Academy.

