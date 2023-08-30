AFTER several years that were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Spain’s tourism sector has just closed a record summer season, with an average occupation rate of 93%. In some destinations, the rate was as high as 100%.

According to data from travel website ebooking.com, and reported by news agency Europa Press, much of this success is due to Spaniards opting to visit domestic destinations this summer rather than travel abroad.

The figures also come despite a serious hike in prices, with accommodation costs up by as much as 15% across the country. In fact, last-minute deals in some areas have risen by 20 to 30%.

According to ebooking.com, the price rise is down to increased demand and the scenario of high inflation that has been suffered in Spain since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Among the most popular destinations for domestic tourists are Andalusia, Catalunya and Valencia, with Benidorm the most in-demand in the latter region. Madrid is also among these preferred tourist choices.

The travel website has also detected greater demand for higher-quality tourism options – i.e. visitors with higher spending power, mostly from abroad, who want a greater range of destinations and not just the typical sea-and-sand holidays long associated with Spain.

