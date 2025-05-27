BREAKING: EU vote to recognise Catalan, Basque and Galician postponed in blow to Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez – at least 10 countries expressed doubts

A VOTE on a proposal that would officially recognise Catalan, Basque and Galician as European Union languages has been postponed in a blow for Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

According to the Catalan News Agency, at least ten EU member states expressed reservations about the measure, despite intense lobbying from Spanish diplomats.

The contentious proposal would require the unanimous backing of the bloc’s 27 member countries to become law, but at least a third pushed Spain to withdraw the vote, citing legal and economic concerns.

Some nations fear that official recognition could set a destabilising precedent for other minority languages across Europe.

Other member states are worried about the financial implications of additional translation and interpretation, with the EU currently spending more than €1 billion per year translating documents into its 24 officially recognised languages.

Prior to today’s debate, Finland’s Minister for European Affairs, Joakin Strand, said: “Linguistic diversity is important and we want to continue discussing it, but I hope we do not have to vote today because I do not think the issue is ripe for a vote.”

? TV en DIRECTO | Alegría, sobre la decisión de la UE de posponer la votación de hablar lenguas cooficiales en el Parlamento: "Vamos a seguir trabajando para conseguir este reconocimiento" https://t.co/zFn5JSGyDq pic.twitter.com/qbg3qB7F7V — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) May 27, 2025

Only Denmark and Slovenia had publicly backed Spain’s proposal, with several other nations, including France, Sweden and Germany, reportedly flagging potential risks implicated in any potential law change.

France’s minister delegate for European Affairs, Benjamin Haddad, told the press: “I know that this is a very important issue for our Spanish friends.

“We want to find a solution, to move forward with our Spanish friends. But it has to be done with consensus and with respect for European law and European legal texts.”

The decision could have a significant political impact for Sanchez’s government at home.

The proposal for the EU to officially recognise Spain’s co-official languages is a key part of the deal struck in 2023 between Sanchez’s socialist PSOE party and Junts per Catalunya, a Catalan separatist party led by Carles Puigdemont, the controversial pro-independence leader and fugitive from Spanish justice.

In exchange for key concessions, such as the recognition of co-official languages and the divisive Catalan amnesty law, Junts per Catalunya and other regional parties, such as the left-wing, pro-independence Esquerra Republicana (ERC) and Basque nationalist EH Bildu, agreed to prop up Sanchez’s unstable coalition government in congress.

Catalan separatists have become increasingly irritated at the lack of progress. An initial proposal put forward in the summer of 2023 was snubbed by the EU, with diplomats asking for more time and information to consider the proposals.

The Spanish government have vowed to continue to fight for official recognition.