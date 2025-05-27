Irish man is shot in the head outside Costa Blanca shopping centre- suspect jailed

AN IRISH man, 21, was shot in the head when he was in the vicinity of the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre on the Orihuela Costa.

Two men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil following the incident on the evening of May 13- one of whom is the person who fired the gun.

The victim remains in a critical condition at the Torrevieja Hospital ICU.

WEAPON RETRIEVED

The Guardia Civil confirmed that two men- both Irish nationals and aged 27 and 47- were detained for an alleged crime of attempted homicide.

They were arrested in Pilar de la Horadada and the Orihuela Costa, plus a home search was carried out.

An Orihuela court has remanded the alleged shooter into custody while the other man has been bailed on a charge of ‘assisting after the event’.

He has been ordered to remain in the country and has had his passport removed.

HOME SEARCH

The Guardia Civil took statements and analysed evidence including making inquiries about the victim.

Officers then found a bag dumped in a field containing a gun, bullets, and the victim’s mobile phone.