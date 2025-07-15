15 Jul, 2025
15 Jul, 2025 @ 12:00
Looking to get a dog in Spain? You may have to take a four-hour course on how to care for it

THOSE longing for a new canine companion could soon find themselves forced to take a four-hour online course before they can bring the pet home.

A new draft decree proposes making wannabe pet owners sit through classes – thankfully free – which covers everything from choosing the right breed to dealing with older dogs.

If you pass the test at the end, and you’ll receive a certificate that’s valid for life across Spain – but fail, and you’ll be barking up the wrong tree.

But that’s not all – new owners will also need to splash out on civil liability insurance worth at least €100,000 (rising to €120,000 for ‘potentially dangerous’ breeds). 

This insurance must be arranged within 48 hours of registering the animal and will cover any damage caused to third parties.

The decree also mandates annual vet check-ups for all dogs, cats and ferrets, along with mandatory vaccinations. 

For breeding males, vets must verify their suitability.

Additional measures target irresponsible breeding practices, with only animals listed as ‘breeding animals’ in regional pet registers permitted to reproduce. 

The proposals also introduce categories for conventional, specialised and occasional breeders to better regulate the industry.

Local authorities will gain new powers to intervene in cases of suspected abandonment, potentially removing animals from neglectful owners whilst abandonment procedures are processed.

The proposals, issued by the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs, and Agenda 2030, are currently in public consultation until July 16. 

Vets and registered animal professionals are exempt from the course requirement.

It seems even man’s best friend comes with homework these days.

